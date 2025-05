SUFFOLK, Va. — Angela Bufano, Superintendent of the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, shares a preview of the upcoming Memorial Day Ceremony from VSVS to commemorate and honor the sacrifice made by America's heroes in the armed forces.

Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday, May 26, 2025

10 a.m.

5310 Milners Rd

Suffolk, VA 23434

www.dvs.virginia.gov

