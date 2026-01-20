Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Virginia Peninsula Community College President shares update on the school's progress and future on Coast Live

Virginia Peninsula Community College President shares update on the school's progress and future on Coast Live
Posted

Dr. Towuanna Porter Brannon, President of Virginia Peninsula Community College, discusses the school's developments, current projects, and various areas of growth as enrollment rates continue to rise.

To learn more about the Dr. Mary T. Christian Theatre, the upcoming VPCC Newport News Trades Center and Academic and Student Success Building, as well as the college's Center for Excellence in Early Childhood Development, visit vpcc.edu.

Paid for by Virginia Peninsula Community College.
Visit vpcc.edu for more information.

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast