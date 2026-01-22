Waves of Care on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Waves of Care is a community fair designed to bring essential resources – housing, health, personal care, benefit assistance, mental health and wellness, opioid education, nutrition, and employment – directly to the public.

It’s a one-stop opportunity for residents to learn about support and resources available – no appointments or barriers.

Waves of Care is Saturday, January 31, from 10 am to 2 pm at Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library in Ocean View in Norfolk.

Presented by: City of Norfolk