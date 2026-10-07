West Coast Comedy Show Hits Homecoming on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Angela Moore, a Norfolk State University graduate is returning for homecoming with something to laugh about--an Epic night of comedy. Moore is bringing her Moore’s Clean Comedy Show to the east coast for homecoming to where she got her start in the funny business at a church.

The actress and comedian received her degree in Mass Communications but after participating in a church talent show, the Pastor called her a comedian and she embraced that title. She moved to Hollywood at age 50 and began pursuing her dreams landing roles on the hit TV show, Abbott Elementary and in a movie starring, Paula Patton on Lifetime.

Catch Angela Moore plus Quiet Storm, Big James, Jeremy, Catash and Coast Live host, April Woodard Thursday, October 8th at 7pm.

An Epic Night of Comedy Tickets