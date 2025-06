Country music singer Wynonna Judd joins Chandler Nunnally on Coast Live to reflect on her legendary career in music, "found family" in her fan community, the love of performing live and her "Greatest Hits" tour coming to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Catch "Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour" June 20th at The Dome in Virginia Beach. Tickets and more information at thedomevb.com.