Feeling lucky? The 2024 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway could show you just how lucky you are with a chance at winning a brand new home.

All it costs to enter is $100 and it begins on Wednesday, March 20.

The home for this year's giveaway is in Suffolk and is valued at $715,000, with five beds and four-and-a-half baths, and 3,100 square feet.

Proceeds from the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway go to ensuring families with children cancer never get a bill for their treatment.