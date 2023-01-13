A new locally shot film features cast and crew from the seven cities of Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. — Local director and screenwriter James R. Sanzo debut his new film, 'The Mardi Gras Man' in theaters this Friday.

The film follows the character Janson Halloway, played by Chris Korkalo as he moves to a new city in order to impress his wife- as they are on the brink of divorce.

Amid, his move he gets himself involved in some interesting situations. After an altercation involving a police officer, he finds a new chance at life and love.

Making him a gentleman by day, and an unlikely hero by night.

Executive Producer Robert Shepherd, says it was important to use cast and crew directly from the Hampton Roads community.

With the different sites and scenery located in the Phoebus community- shooting the film in Hampton was perfect for the movie's storyline.

"We really know crew, we know actors, so we were able to really cast this with all great actors from here in the Hampton Roads area, said Shepherd.”

Familiar sites in the film include The 1865 Brewing Company, Phoebus United Methodist Church, and Patrick's Hardware.

The cast and crew also reflect the different area's across Hampton Roads, with some cast members being originally

from Newport News and Norfolk.

Lead actor Chris Korkalo tells News 3, he hopes the film will depict a relatable character that anyone can connect to.

"The movie is full of adventure, and love. There are a couple of laughs and a couple of good sad moments too, said Korkalo.

The premiere of "The Mardi Gras Man" will be on January 13 at the American Theater in Phoebus.

For ticket information visit Ticketmaster.com