Actress and Comedian Jasmin Brown comes to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — You may know her as "Toya Turnup" on social media or as her role of "Deja" on the popular BET + plus show Zatima.

Jasmin is mostly known for her comedic value and multifaceted personality.

She is now taking her skills on the road with her "The Rent is still Due" Comedy Tour; in which she will be stopping by Virginia Beach on April 6 at the Funny Bone Comedy Club.

Jasmin tells News 3, she is mostly excited about heading to the Virginia Beach area as many years ago that was where her comedic journey began.

"What's funny enough, my first time ever being on a comedic stage was in Virginia Beach, Funny Bone and for me to go back there it's very beautiful because I remember when I got that call saying we want Toya Turnup to join our lineup we are doing a comedy tour. Because one of the comedians were late I had to figure it out and I ended up doing twenty-five minutes of improv," said Brown.

As she reflects back on her journey through acting, producing, writing and comedy she is shocked at how her life has panned out and she is extremely excited for the tour.

"To go back to Virginia Beach and do this show with the comedian who gave me my first shot is really cool," said Brown.

Tickets start at $32.

To purchase yours click here.