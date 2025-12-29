Beyoncé has joined the billionaire club as fifth musician to reach milestone, per Forbes

Beyoncé has officially joined the billionaire club, according to Forbes, making her the fifth musician to reach this prestigious financial milestone.

The global superstar joins an exclusive group that includes her husband Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna. These five musicians are among 22 billionaire entertainers that Forbes has identified.

Beyoncé's path to billionaire status has been fueled by recent massive successes.

RELATED STORY | Beyoncé becomes most nominated artist in Grammy's history

Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour grossed nearly $600 million, cementing her status as one of the world's top-earning performers.

In 2024, she reinvented herself with the country album "Cowboy Carter," showcasing her versatility across musical genres. The tour supporting that album became the world's highest-grossing concert tour of 2025.

The achievement marks another historic moment for Beyoncé, who has consistently broken barriers throughout her career spanning over two decades.

ICYMI | How Beyoncé's cross-genre album opened doors for Black country artists

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.