Latino Music and Food Festival coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The 22nd Annual Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival, presented by Newport News Shipbuilding, is coming to Town Point Park at the end of the month.

Located along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront, the event features electric live music performances, Latin cuisine, authentic dance lessons and performances, and more.

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place on Saturday, July 22 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m..

For more information on this year's musical lineup, visit the festival's website to learn more.