Live Nation Concert Week brings $25 tickets to Portsmouth pavilion

Posted at 5:24 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 17:24:38-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Live Nation Concert Week begins May 10 to May 16, and with it comes cheaper concert tickets at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion!

The celebratory week is bringing $25 tickets to concerts like Barenaked Ladies, Boyz II Men and the Doobie Brothers!

The deal isn't available for every concert.

A full list of concert tickets available with the Concert Week discount are below.

  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
  • Boyz II Men
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Sad Summer Festival (The Maine, Taking Back Sunday, Hot Mulligan and more)
  • Barenaked Ladies
  • Lindsey Stirling
  • Masters of the Mic
  • The Australian Pink Floyd Show
  • Goo Goo Dolls

To book your tickets, click here.

