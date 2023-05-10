Live Nation Concert Week brings $25 tickets to Portsmouth pavilion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Live Nation Concert Week begins May 10 to May 16, and with it comes cheaper concert tickets at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion!
The celebratory week is bringing $25 tickets to concerts like Barenaked Ladies, Boyz II Men and the Doobie Brothers!
The deal isn't available for every concert.
A full list of concert tickets available with the Concert Week discount are below.
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Boyz II Men
- The Doobie Brothers
- Sad Summer Festival (The Maine, Taking Back Sunday, Hot Mulligan and more)
- Barenaked Ladies
- Lindsey Stirling
- Masters of the Mic
- The Australian Pink Floyd Show
- Goo Goo Dolls
