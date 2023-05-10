Live Nation Concert Week brings $25 tickets to Portsmouth pavilion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Live Nation Concert Week begins May 10 to May 16, and with it comes cheaper concert tickets at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion!

The celebratory week is bringing $25 tickets to concerts like Barenaked Ladies, Boyz II Men and the Doobie Brothers!

The deal isn't available for every concert.

A full list of concert tickets available with the Concert Week discount are below.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Boyz II Men

The Doobie Brothers

Sad Summer Festival (The Maine, Taking Back Sunday, Hot Mulligan and more)

Barenaked Ladies

Lindsey Stirling

Masters of the Mic

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Goo Goo Dolls

To book your tickets, click here.