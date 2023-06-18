Watch Now
'Long Island Medium' coming to Rivers Casino Portsmouth

Amy Sussman/AP Images for Discovery Communications
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 09:25:30-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Theresa Caputo, the "Long Island Medium" from TLC's reality series is coming to The Event Center at Rivers Casino Portsmouth on Aug. 12 and 13 at 8 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

Caputo says "The Experience" allows her to connect with her fans directly, as "Spirit" guides her through the audience.

"The Experience isn't about believing in mediums. It's about seeing something life-changing," Caputo said. "It's like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication."

Long Island Medium first premiered on TLC in 2011, showing a glimpse into the life of a typical Long Island mom with a "special gift."

You can get your tickets in person at Rivers Casino Portsmouth or online here.

