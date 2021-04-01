New 'darkly comedic' podcast explores the paranormal and unexplained

NORFOLK, Va - Fans of the unexplained may know the name Terry Carnation, the late night AM radio show host who pedals the paranormal.

Carnation, who bears an uncanny resemblance to actor Rainn Wilson, is out with a new podcast after a mysterious mental breakdown following the loss of his wife. In what has to be the strangest interview of his 20-plus years in television, News 3 This Morning anchor Blaine Stewart chats with "Terry" about the new podcast, Big Foot, aliens and just what happened to him anyway.

"Dark Air with Terry Carnation" is an Audioboom Original Podcast available wherever you stream your podcasts starting today.