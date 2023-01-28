Review: Cirque du Soleil Corteo at the Scope Arena in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A glorious celebration of life with compelling music, outstanding acrobatics, and family-friendly fun- this defines the Cirque du Soleil Corteo show.

The story takes you through the life of an Italian clown named Mauro, which we witness on his deathbed.

This funeral is not a sad occasion, instead 'Corteo" takes us through his perception of how his funeral should be with a grand celebration and parade, as he transitions into heaven thus earning his wings.

From joyous musical numbers to passionate contortionism and acrobatic scenes, Corteo is far from a sad story. With Angels nearby, Mauro is imagining his life's journey through the eyes of laughter and joy.

The acts that can be seen during the show include ariel acrobatics, artists jumping from beds, juggling, ladder specialist, humorous skits, and multiple contemporary acrobatic scenes.

And my personal favorite was the audience engagement act with the lady and the balloons. But you will have to see the show for yourself to understand this portion of the show.

The show was definitely a compelling and thrilling experience. I found myself holding my breath during multiple acts as the artist performed various stunts.

The only con for Corteo, is simply the storyline, as a viewer, it can be hard to follow what is happening during the show at times. In some scenes, there are multiple acts occurring at once making it hard to keep your attention on one set act.

But overall the show is a MUST see, with the beautiful costume designs, exciting acts, and spectacle around Mauro's death the show will definitely keep you entertained and walking away with the biggest grin on your face.

My rating: is 4 out of 5 stars.

Show Schedule:

Saturday, January 28, 2023 - 3:30 pm

Saturday, January 28, 2023 - 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 29, 2023 - 1:00 pm

For tickets and additional information click here.

