Sandler Center hosting opening reception for exhibition by Virginia Beach artist

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts , Sandler Center Foundation and the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department are hosting an opening reception for "Beasts, Bugs and Botanicals," a solo exhibition by Virginia Beach-based artist Barbara Kobylinska.

The exhibition will feature large sculptures that reflect natural themes.

The city says Kobylinska, who was born in Poland and educated at the Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw, expresses her admiration for nature's wonders through organic, rich forms and colors.

"Being adventurous and inventive, I am constantly looking to diversify my subjects and materials," said Kobylinska. "As a result, I am working now on a mixed media animal series, incorporating found objects and recycled metal pieces. I create my 'animal kindom' with humor, and imaginative whimsy, as my own interpretations of the natural world."

Kobylinska's work has been exhibited in many national art shows like SOFA West in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Chicago SOFA, US Botanic Garden in Washington DC, and Loveland Sculpture Show in Colorado.

The opening reception will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 in the Sandler Center Art Gallery mezzanine lobby.

The exhibition will be on display through the end of the year.