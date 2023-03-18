Shamrock Marathon Weekend returns to Virginia Beach, celebrating 50 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Yuengling Shamrock Marathon returned to Virginia Beach this weekend, celebrating 50 years of Saint Patrick's Day festivities. The marathon is split into two days with multiple runs accessible for people of all ages.

Events included an 8K marathon, a half marathon, the Leprechaun Dash for kids and a final mile challenge. Throughout the marathon grounds, runners had the opportunity to enjoy live music, food and beer.

Amy Frostick, the co-race director, told News 3 this event allows people to have fun, celebrate Saint Patrick's Day, and achieve their fitness goals.

"We love it, it's always the third weekend in March and everything is green, the city comes out and it's a great celebration of Saint Patty's day and running and fitness and the city of Virginia Beach. Everybody is having so much fun, you know they set these goals and they reach them and then they go and have some cold Yuengling at the big finish line tent, " said Frostick.

The marathon will wrap up on Sunday with the last few runs.