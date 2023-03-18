St. Patrick's Day parade returns to Ocean View neighborhood after 4-year hiatus

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of people flooded Granby Street Saturday for a massive St. Patrick's Day parade in Norfolk's Ocean View neighborhood.

Due to weather and COVID, the parade hasn't been around for the last four years.

The parade started at Northside Middle School, going down Granby Street. There was also an after-party and ticketed dinner at the Columbian Club of Ocean View.

Neighbors told News 3 they were excited to wear their green and gold.

News 3's Angela Bohon is working on a more in-depth story! Check back later for updates!