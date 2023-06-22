The 53rd annual Hampton Jazz Festival returns to the Coliseum

HAMPTON, Va. — The 53rd annual Hampton Jazz Festival returns to the Hampton Coliseum Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25.

The Hampton Jazz Festival is a partnership between the City of Hampton and Hampton University, and has brought the best of jazz music to the area since the Coliseum opened in 1970.

The annual festival originally began as a one-time celebration of Hampton University's 100th birthday on campus at Armstrong Field, but quickly became an annual tradition.

Festival organizers say they are expecting upwards of 20,000 attendees at this weekend's festival.

Parking is first-come, first-serve and free.

There is also the 757 Extravaganza & Market happening across the street at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in tandem with the Jazz Festival.

Ticket prices range from $75 to $100 plus applicable fees.

The weekend lineup is listed below.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23



Anthony Hamilton ft. The Ton3s

Stephanie Mills

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

Jonathan Butler

SATURDAY, JUNE 24



Charlie Wilson

Chris Botti

Avery Sunshine

The Chuck Brown Band

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

