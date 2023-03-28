Va. Symphony Orchestra's 'Broadway Rocks' coming to Newport News, Va. Beach

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will present "Broadway Rocks," a high energy show bringing vocalists from the Broadway stage to perform selections from rock and contemporary Broadway hits.

The show is conducted by Adam Turner and features the Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus, with chorusmaster Robert Shoup. "Broadway Rocks" will also feature popular vocalists like Lakisha Jones, Rachel Potter, and Dan Domenech.

Guests that attend the show and expect to hear hits from shows like Hairspray, The Lion King, Rent, The Wiz, Phantom of the Opera, and more!

Performances of "Broadway Rocks" will be held Friday, March 31 at the Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News and Saturday, April 1 at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach.

Tickets start at $25, and you can purchase them here.