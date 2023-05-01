Wheel of Fortune LIVE! coming to Chrysler Hall in November

NORFOLK, Va. — Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, a theatrical experience, is coming to Chrysler Hall on Friday, November 3.

According to SevenVenues, the live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can experience "America's Game" in person outside of Sony Picture Studios.

During the show, guests are selected at random to go on stage and feel like they've stepped in the show itself.

SevenVenues says anyone that is called up on stage has the chance to spin the wheel, call consonants, buy vowels and solve puzzles to win prizes like trips to Hawaii or $10,000 in cash!

VIP packages are also available, giving fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities with the wheel.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Scope box office and here.