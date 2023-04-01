Chesapeake police searching for missing teen last seen leaving school

Police are searching for 16-year-old Destiny Ayala-Patterson.

Chesapeake Police Department Chesapeake police say Destiny was last seen leaving Indian River High School in a sedan around 1 p.m. on March 28, and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Destiny was last seen wearing a green and tan blouse, jeans, and a heart-shaped ring on her right hand. She is a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that if you have any information on Destiny's whereabouts, to contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.