Chesapeake police searching for missing teen last seen leaving school

Chesapeake Police Department
Chesapeake police are searching for 16-year-old Destiny Ayala-Patterson, last seen on March 28.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Apr 01, 2023
Police are searching for 16-year-old Destiny Ayala-Patterson.

Chesapeake police say Destiny was last seen leaving Indian River High School in a sedan around 1 p.m. on March 28, and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Destiny was last seen wearing a green and tan blouse, jeans, and a heart-shaped ring on her right hand. She is a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that if you have any information on Destiny's whereabouts, to contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.

