Police receive new tips in missing Portsmouth’s woman case after News 3 inquiry

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth Police Department spokesperson confirmed detectives are receiving new tips in the disappearance of Kathryn Bene Griffin, a mother of three reported missing more than eleven years ago.

“It’s been rough,” said Linda Archie, Griffin’s mother. “I wish she was here with us.”

Detectives issued a renewed call for information in the case when News 3 investigator Jessica Larche inquired about Griffin’s case in February after seeing it on a national database.

“The not knowing has been the roughest part,” said Archie. “All kinds of thoughts come in your mind. Lord, did somebody put my daughter in the woods? Did the animals get to her? Where is she? What could have happened to her?”

Archie said she last saw her daughter in January of 2012 outside the old Perry’s Cutz barbershop on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth where Griffin worked for her boyfriend.

Archie reported her then 43-year-old daughter missing on January 16, 2012. Archie said she last saw her daughter days earlier at Griffin’s job at Perry’s Cutz on Victory Boulevard, where Griffin worked for her boyfriend. The boyfriend told investigators he last saw Griffin riding a bicycle away from the barbershop. Police questioned the boyfriend, family and friends, but never developed any big leads.

“She didn’t walk away,” said Archie. “I try to keep hope alive, but she just may be gone.”

Portsmouth detectives urge anyone with information on Griffin’s disappearance to contact investigators at (757) 393–8536 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. People with information can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or www.portscrimeline.com.

