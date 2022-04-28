'The world is full of evil people': Sister speaks out on 5-year anniversary of Keir and Chloe Johnson's disappearance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Saturday, April 30 marks the five-year anniversary of the disappearance of Keir Johnson and her infant daughter, Chloe Johnson. In an exclusive interview with News 3, Keir Johnson’s twin sister said she has a nagging feeling her sister and niece were killed.

“I think somebody she trusted did something to [them],” said Teir Pettway. "The world is full of evil people."

Pettway said she last spoke with her sister, who was 34 at the time of her disappearance, on the morning of April 30, 2017. It was a casual conversation about breakfast, Pettway said, and they promised to talk again later.

By nightfall, Johnson’s family had not heard from her, and they knew immediately something was wrong.

“It’s just not the norm for my sister not to call me [saying] good night,” Pettway said. “Keir was like my best friend. We were inseparable. We talked every day.”

According to the Hampton Police Department, Keir and her then-8-month-old daughter were supposed to meet up with friends at Buckroe Beach on April 30, 2017, but they never made it.

Eleven days later, on May 11, 2017, HPD issued an AMBER Alert. Three days after the alert was issued, Keir’s car was located in Newport News at a mobile home community on Jefferson Avenue and Arch Street.

Since then, the Newport News Police Department has taken over the investigation. Police have not released any additional updates in years or named a person of interest. While Pettway said she believes Newport News Police are doing their best to find out what happened to her sister and niece, she hopes to see someone in handcuffs soon.

“I’m frustrated because it’s been five years,” said Pettway. “I’m just ready to see the end result.”

When asked if she had any idea of what may have happened to them, Pettway said imagining how their lives ended gives her nightmares.

“If I know how [they were killed], I’ll dream about it,” said Pettway. “I just hope that a person couldn’t kill a baby.”

Pettway would not say who she believes is responsible for what happened to Keir and Chloe Johnson, but she said she is certain they cannot hide forever.

“You reap what you sow,” said Pettway. “I know their days are numbered, so enjoy [your freedom] while you got it.”

The Newport News Police Foundation is offering $25,000 in reward money for information leading to the recovery of Keir and Chloe Johnson. If you have information, you can call the Keir and Chloe Johnson tip line at (757) 354-7556 or email findkeirandchloe@nnva.gov.

