Have You Seen Me

Family concerned for missing 35-year-old woman's wellbeing: Virginia Beach Police

HYSM BRANDY WALLING
Virginia Beach Police Department
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 10:50:16-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are searching for missing 35-year-old Brandy Walling, last heard from on July 29.

Brandy was reported missing on July 30, and her family says they last received text messages from her on July 29, but haven't heard from her since then.

Brandy is 5 feet, 3 inches, weighs 170 pounds, red hair and blue eyes.

Police say Brandy's family are concerned for her wellbeing.

If you have seen Brandy or know where Brandy may be, you're asked to call a VBPD Missing Persons Detective at (757) 385-4101, or call 911.

