Virginia Beach police searching for missing 44-year-old woman

Virginia Beach Police Department
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jul 31, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are looking for missing 44-year-old Francine Harris, who they say was last seen leaving her sister's house on July 29 after a verbal argument.

Police say family has not seen or heard from Francine since.

Francine is 5 feet, 5 inches, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light green pajamas.

If you have seen Francine or know where she may be, you're asked to call a VBPD Missing Persons Detective at (757) 385-4101, or call 911.

