Have you seen Codi Bigsby since Christmas? Hampton Police ask new questions from public as search continues

HAMPTON, Va. - The search for missing four-year-old Codi Bigsby continues as the police ask the public new questions.

Investigations so far have led authorities to consider Codi’s father, 43-year-old Cory Bigsby, a person of interest in the case.

As searchers continue to look, Hampton Police is asking the public if they’ve not only seen Codi or Cory Bigsby, but if they have seen them since Christmas. Hampton Police is also handing out fliers around the area to ensure that the community knows to keep their eyes open for four-year-old Codi Bigsby.

This time window of when police are asking if you've seen Codi is a change from the original missing window. 4-year-old Codi was reported missing on Monday, January 31.

Police have had multiple press conferences informing the public of the progress they’ve made and what efforts they’re continuously making to find Codi Bigsby.

News 3 was at the scene Thursday, where we saw forensic teams from the Hampton Police Division entering Cory Bigsby's apartment with evidence bags and coming out with evidence.

"Officers on the street are doing their searches at the exact same time investigators are doing their tactics and techniques, like talking to family, friends, local hospitals, police agencies, social services, " said Richard James, retired Norfolk Police officer and detective.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.