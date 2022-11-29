James City County missing teen last seen in Sept. 2021 turns himself into Newport News Police

An endangered missing teen who was last seen in September of last year has turned himself into the police.

Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., 15-year-old Angelo Graham, turned himself into the Newport News Police Department.

Angelo Graham has been considered an endangered child since September 13, 2021.

His father took matters into his own hands to find his son this year in July. News 3 first reported the boy’s disappearance when his father contacted the newsroom last year.

The father hired a private investigator to help track down leads and share flyers of the boy on the Peninsula.

Derrick Graham and investigators with the James City County Police Department previously reported that they believed the boy ran away from home to be with his mother – the father’s ex-wife – who lives in the Newport News area. News 3 Investigates learned the boy’s mother, Lavetta Graham, is a convicted felon. Court records show she spent time in prison for attacking her ex-husband with scissors and dragging his body on the interstate nearly a decade ago. The James City County Police Department said the mother has not expressed concern about her son’s whereabouts.

JCCPD is working with Newport News Police to take Angelo back to James City County.

News 3 is working to learn more details.