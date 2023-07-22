Newport News police searching for missing 65-year-old man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are searching for 65-year-old John Wesley Atterbury, last seen on Friday leaving 5226 Denbigh Park Drive at 9 a.m.

Newport News Police Department

John Atterbury was seen wearing a dark blue shirt, grey jogging pants, white and blue shoes and a lavender medical mask.

He is a black man with grey hair, brown eyes and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He has a cane and was carrying a black backpack.

Police ask that anyone who sees John Atterbury or knows where he may be, call 911 or the Newport News Emergency Communications non-emergency number at (757) 247-2500.