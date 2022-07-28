NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – It has been weeks since an Ashanti Alert was issued for a missing Newport News woman and the search continues.

According to Joe Slabinski, CEO of W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc., a volunteer search and rescue group, there will be a team searching for Shanitia Eure-Lewis Thursday and Friday.

The search will be start at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and is expected to be done around 1 p.m. The same start time applies for Friday’s search, but the end time for Friday is still being discussed by W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc.

Slabinski told News 3 that the search group plans to search areas mainly around Gethsemane Baptist Church on Roanoke Avenue, the church Eure-Lewis and her family went to, with the entire area being an industrial area and many hidden spots.

As of Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Police said there were no updates as the search continued for Eure-Lewis, but Police Chief Steve Drew called the search efforts the current top priority for the department.

Adrian Lewis, Eure-Lewis’ husband, was arrested and charged with first degree murder of his wife. Lewis is currently behind bars with his next court date set for September 23.

