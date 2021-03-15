Family, friends remember mother and daughter killed in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Their deaths have left many with immense sadness and grief.

Dozens of family members and friends gathered at a lot off E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk Sunday evening to remember Morgan Bazemore, 23, and her mother Alicia Hereford, 52.

“Even as I stand here today, my heart is so heavy,” said Deborah Matt, a cousin.

Matt said the pair was selfless and had a zest for life.

“I want Alicia and Morgan to be remembered as two fun-loving, smiley faced, young ladies who would go out of their way to do anything for anybody that they could,” she said.

Norfolk Police said Bazemore and Hereford were shot and killed at Hunter Square Apartments on Goff Street in the early morning hours of March 12.

Matt called the murders senseless. The pain was too much for her bear. She said Bazemore just celebrated her 23rd birthday.

“I broke down crying,” said Matt. “I said, Lord how could somebody do this to somebody, mama and daughter. It’s so devastating to me. I cried all day long; I cried so much till my eyes swelled up. I fell to the floor.”

U.S. Marshals are now looking for Kenyatta Ferrell Jones, 27, in connection to the double murder. Authorities charged him with second degree murder, saying he is armed and dangerous.

At the vigil, loved ones prayed, lit candles, and released pink, purple and white balloons.

Sunday’s gathering was a chance to forget the hurt for a brief moment as family and community members keep the women’s memories alive while they wait for justice.

Detectives have yet to release a motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting. Meantime, a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Ferrell Jones’ arrest.

