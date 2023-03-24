Fire breaks out again at VB apartment complex; Building up to code: Officials

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach fire investigators said the fire that broke out at Indian Lakes Apartments Thursday evening is not suspicious.

Part of the roof and some walls at the complex are completely gone. Charred wood, ashes and rubble remain after the fire ripped through 16 apartments, including Crizzia Kin Nguyen’s.

“I’m still pretty shaken,” said Nguyen. “Kind of internalizing it for the most part.”

Nguyen was at work when the fire broke out and said firefighters rescued her English Bulldog.

“I was more concerned for my dog, but I got confirmed he was taken care of,” she said. “He’s fine. I just called the vet. He’s doing okay.”

Friday, Nguyen came back to her heavily damaged apartment to see what she could salvage.

“It’s concerning,” Nguyen said as she looked at the devastation. “I’m stressed. Freaking out. Had a couple panic attacks last night but who wouldn’t.”

Fire investigators said the blaze appears to be accidental but are still investigating.

For Robert Slosky, the devastation is all too familiar.

“It’s just very unfortunate,” said Slosky.

Slosky’s apartment, at the same complex, went up in flames in June 2022 when fire officials said someone improperly threw away smoking materials.

Slosky said he and his dog were also living at Indian Lakes when two other fires broke out in 2020 - one in December right after Christmas and another in July. Firefighters said those were also accidental.

The fire department’s spokesperson said Thursday’s fire is the fourth at the apartment complex since 2020.

“It’s definitely concerning, because they burn up really quick,” Slosky said.

Deputy Fire Marshal Jim Ingledue said the buildings don’t have a fire wall to help keep the flames from spreading. He said the complex was built in the 80s and is up to code.

Firefighters said everyone got out safely.

“I’m just glad everybody’s okay and nobody got hurt,” Nguyen said. “That’s really much all we can ask for right now.”

Nguyen said the management team has been really helpful and are putting her up in another one of their buildings for now.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

