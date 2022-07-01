VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The cause of Thursday’s fire at Indian Lakes Apartments in Virginia Beach was accidental, according to fire investigators. They say it caused by smoking materials that were not properly thrown away.

One woman who lives nearby made a daring rescue. She helped to save a dog and alerted neighbors before firefighters got to the apartment complex.

Crystal Brock saw the heavy smoke and ran over to the apartment complex. She was worried that her young daughter was inside with a friend.

Once Brock found out her daughter was safe, she said she and a man helped save a dog trapped inside. She was then able to reunite the dog with his owner.

“I could hear dogs barking,” she said. “So, I asked guy to help, knocking on doors screaming for people to get out. By that time, the flames had started, and the heat was so bad. It was so hot. I don’t know what started that fire, but it was quick and it was bad.

Twenty people were forced from their homes Thursday afternoon. In all, 16 units caught fire. Four of those apartments are a total loss.

Virginia Beach Fire Department

The Red Cross is helping 11 people by giving them a place to stay, food and clothes.