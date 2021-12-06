'I know he would be proud of me': Hampton mother puts up billboard to seek answers in son's death

NORFOLK, Va.— A Hampton mother is on a mission. She is seeking justice in the murder of her son who was shot and killed last year. Unhappy with the progress of the police investigation, she is taking matters into her own hands.

Dana Paul, the mother of Joshua Paul, tells News 3 that detectives still haven't made an arrest, a year later. But if you take a look at the billboard along East Brambleton Avenue near the intersection where it crosses Tidewater Drive in Norfolk, Paul says she's attempting to solve the case and get the killers arrested.

"It never gets old with me, it just gets harder," Dana Paul, mother of son shot and killed said.

Tears streamed down the face of Paul, as she spoke of her son Joshua Paul. He was shot and killed along Bagnall Road last year.

"His last text was mommy I love you, and I just put the heart by. I told him I would call him later" said Paul.

Now, more than a year later, Norfolk police and detectives still haven't made an arrest in the case.

"It's very difficult, it's very hard. It reaches your soul, it really does. I think what keeps me going is his kids" said Paul.

Paul said it's now time to take matters into her own hands, starting with putting up a billboard sign, hoping the hundreds of drivers who pass by, one of them may have the answers she seeks.

"I'm hoping someone may know something to come forward and just have integrity. He has children, he has a family, he was a person" said Paul.

Paul said she put the billboard up at the beginning of November, and someone has already reached out to her with some information.

"I'm hoping it's somebody that actually seen what happened or was nearby and heard what happened," said Paul.

Last year, Paul was offering a $10,000 reward to help bring her son's killer forward, but now she has doubled the reward to $20,000.

"I have to get that justice, I need that justice. Before I close my eyes for the last time, I need that justice, that peace. It may not bring him back but I need that peace" said Paul.

News 3 reached out to Norfolk Police about the status of this investigation and if they have any leads, but they declined an interview with us. However, they did send an email and they told us this killing remains an active investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.