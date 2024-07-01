Chesapeake men gets 7 years for robbing postal carrier, bank fraud

Two Chesapeake men were sentenced to seven years each for robbing a postal carrier, bank fraud and identity theft.

24-year-old Isaiah Card and 22-year-old Donny McCoy are being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

They first got arrested back in December of 2022 after Chesapeake Police were investigating a string of blue box break-ins using stolen arrow keys.

Arrow keys are used to open blue boxes and other mailboxes in a given zip code. They go for thousands of dollars on the dark web, according to law enforcement.

Prosecutors said the men fled with a bag filled with approximately 250 pieces of stolen mail and forged money orders made out to them.

Federal prosecutors say in April of 2023, Card and McCoy traveled to Raleigh, N.C. robbed a postal carrier for an arrow key and during a traffic stop were found with about 180 stolen checks.

McCoy and Card pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. On June 21, McCoy was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Last week Card was sentenced to seven years in prison.