Father seeks answers nearly 10 years after son was possibly lured to death by woman he met online

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In a case that has gone unsolved for nearly a decade, a father in Chesapeake is still searching for answers in his son's death.

Cedric Towe, a 21-year-old man, was shot and killed in November 2015 in the 40th block of Colonial Way in Chesapeake.

The WTKR News 3 Investigative Team has been following this case for years. We were there the night of the shooting and at the memorial that was held. We've also continued to check in with police and Cedric's father, Charles Towe.

Charles recounted the harrowing events of that night, saying, "By the time me and my wife got to the street, the police had already had the streets blocked off. We still didn't know that it was him."

According to records, Cedric had been meeting up with a woman he had been talking to online, known only as "Kia."

Charles Towe expressed his concerns about his son going out that night and said he had even warned him about the ill intentions of some people.

He said, "I've told him about girls setting him up, setting people up, and that's exactly what happened to him."

Cedric had recently bought a gun and his father had advised him not to take it out, as he was still learning how to use it.

Charles believes his son knew his killer, saying, "I think people tried to make it look like a robbery to try to throw everybody off and throw the police off but he still had money in his wallet."

He said certain items were not stolen that were worth money.

A woman was arrested for robbery a few months after the shooting, but the charges were later dropped.

The case is currently considered a cold case by the Chesapeake Police Department and is listed on their Cold Case Homicide Investigations webpage.

Charles said, "It has been frustrating because you know, like I said, these people are still around here and hiding. I am still living my life. I'm still walking out here every day."

If anyone has information that could help solve the murder of Cedric Towe you are asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.