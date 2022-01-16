Former Chesapeake basketball coach pardoned for robbery welcomed home with basketball tournament

NORFOLK, Va. - A former Chesapeake basketball coach convicted of a robbery that was recently pardoned from prison, hit the hardwood Saturday afternoon with friends and family for the first time since Governor Northam set him free.

Brian Faulcon, a former junior varsity basketball coach, spent nearly a decade trying to prove he is not the gunman who robbed a pizza delivery woman in 2012.

News 3’s exclusive reporting revealed DNA evidence did not connect him to the crime. Then, following our investigation, state leaders urged Gov. Ralph Northam to look deeper into Faulcon’s case.

With just days left in office, Northam set him free from prison on a conditional pardon, citing evidence pointing to Faulcon’s innocence.

News 3 Anchor Jessica Larché broke the story about problems with Faulcon’s conviction last year. She was there Wednesday to capture the moments of his release from prison.

On Saturday, Faulcon got a warm welcome at the Kroc center. Local NAACP leaders and activists put on the basketball tournament that featured two American Basketball Association (ABA) teams, the SBC Elite Ballers, and the Seven Cities Vets.

The crowd was filled with Faulcon supporters who were among the 4,000 that signed the petition urging Northam for his release following our investigation.

Faulcon's friend and former co-defendant, Braden Smith, was also there to welcome him back to the court as a free man.

"We're going to let him work his way back. Get his legs back under him, but we're going to get him back out there soon. Right back coaching. Right back training. Same thing. This is his home away from home right here on the court. So we're gonna keep him in there," Smith said.

Faulcon tells News 3 he is focusing his efforts on clearing his name through exoneration or an absolute pardon during Governor Youngkin's administration.

He tells us that being back on the court and being welcomed back home is a beautiful feeling.

"It's beautiful. It's wonderful. Being around so many people that love me and got care for me. It's just good to be back in this atmosphere. I'm enjoying it and taking it all in. Thank you for everything. Thank you for all the love. All the support. It's wonderful. It's like a surreal moment right now," Faulcon said.

Not only did the community help welcome him home with a basketball tournament, but local business owners also donated funds and resources to help Faulcon get his car detailing business up and running after it was dismantled in 2012 when he was arrested.

"By everyone coming out here today, we say not only did we help get him to this point, we're also supporting him after he’s out," Brian Randleman, a local activist that helped lead the charge to receive the 4,300 signatures on the petition.

