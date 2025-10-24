Former president of Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy admits to providing false information during investigation

NORFOLK, Va. — The former president of the Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy in Norfolk has pleaded guilty to providing false information to the Coast Guard during a criminal investigation, according to federal prosecutors.

Edward Nanartowich knew about fake certificates that were issued so instructors would appear qualified to teach courses they weren't properly trained for, court documents state.

This latest development stems from a broader investigation WTKR first reported on in 2020.

In 2021, four employees from the academy were sentenced to prison for creating counterfeit certificates and selling them to untrained and unqualified merchant mariners for thousands of dollars.

The Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy offers dozens of Coast Guard-approved courses for maritime training.

Legal analyst Sonny Stallings emphasized the critical importance of proper maritime training.

"This is not something we do lightly. This is not training somebody how to scramble eggs. This is dealing with ships that can hurt people," Stallings said.

The current CEO Dave Abrams of Maritime Institute issued the following statement:

"My company (Abrams Marine Group, Inc.) acquired Mid Atlantic Maritime Academy, LLC in December 2021, and combined it’s operations with our other west coast schools under the Maritime Institute brand. Captain Nanartowich was President at the time of the acquisition, but left shortly afterwards, and has not been employed by my company since that time. My company worked very closely with the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service (USCGIS) to identify mariners who participated in fraudulent activity. We instituted dual control procedures to prevent fraudulent certificates from being issued by any single individual, along with audit checks to confirm all certificates issued are valid.

It is critically important that the integrity of the mariner training and assessment programs around the U.S. is not compromised. We continue to work closely with the USCG to ensure our training meets or exceeds all standards established by the USCG and IMO (International Maritime Organization). As the largest training provider in the U.S., we have a responsibility to ensure mariners have access to the training they need to advance in their careers, while learning the skills they need to operate safely. We have an open door, full transparency policy with the USCG to ensure the integrity of our programs."

The Coast Guard declined to comment on pending litigation. Sentencing for Nanartowich is scheduled for November 21 at the Norfolk Federal Courthouse.