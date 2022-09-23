GRAPHIC: News 3 obtains 911 calls, body cam footage from 2019 deadly officer-involved shooting in Newport News

CAUTION: The video in this story is graphic and may be uncomfortable to watch.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - News 3 Investigates is getting a new look at an officer-involved shooting in Newport News from December 2019.

Earlier this month, former Newport News Police Sergeant Albin Pearson was convicted of voluntary manslaughter for the killing of Henry Berry III in his own home.

According to family members, Berry was having a mental breakdown and called police for help before the incident took place. Four police

News 3’s Team of Investigators is breaking down hours of body cam footage and 911 calls showing Berry's interaction with officers and what took place the night of December 27, 2019 in real time.

The body cam footage shows the moments up to and including when Berry was shot.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said a struggle followed and Berry got control of a taser.

That's when Pearson shot Berry in the back, and Berry died in his home.

“I'd give anything to be able to turn the clock back, to go back to the day before, and things be different,” Drew told News 3.

Chief Drew talked with News 3 shortly after Pearson was convicted.

“The whole situation is tragic,” he said.

Drew also touched on mental health in law enforcement responses.

“We're continually going over our policies and procedures,” he said. “We don't want to wait until something tragic happens, how do we interact better with those calls for mental illness?”

News 3 also talked with WTKR Law Enforcement Analyst, former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone, who said officers are trained when it comes to crisis intervention and de-escalation.

“I have always said this, you're looking for trouble when you're sending badges and guns, to assess and deal with someone that's going through and mental psychosis,” Boone said. “I think there's a better approach where you can have someone that's in the mental health field, first evaluate be the first point of contact, and if things go south, call the police."

Pearson is scheduled to be sentenced in December.