Only on 3: Chief Drew speaks out after Newport News Officer found guilty of manslaughter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew reacts to one of his former sergeants being convicted of voluntary manslaughter for a deadly shooting back in 2019.

Chief Drew spoke only to News 3 and was very transparent throughout the conversation.

Chief Drew tells Kelsey Jones that Sergeant Albin Pearson is no longer employed with the department after a jury found Pearson guilty in the death of Henry Berry, also known as "Hank", but Chief Drew says his heart goes out to both families.

"No one ever wants to lose a loved one. So there's no winners it's just a tragic situation," said Chief Drew.

The deadly shooting happened back in December of 2019. Pearson and three other officers responded to Berry's home after a friend of the family says Berry was having a mental breakdown and called the police for help.

Police had no arrest or search warrant, and when they arrived at the home, Berry tried to slam the door on the officers, but they entered the apartment and tried to take control of Berry according to police.

Chief Drew said a struggle followed that started out with two officers, eventually increasing to four officers, and Berry got control of a taser. That's when Pearson shot Berry in the back and Berry died in his home, he said.

"My heart goes out to the Berry family as they lost someone and my heart goes out to Trevor Pearson and his family," said Chief Drew.

"Do you believe that Albin Pearson deserves to go to prison?" asked Kelsey Jones.

"My response to your question is I have to respect the judicial process," said Drew.

"Do you believe Hank Berry's death was preventable?" asked Kelsey Jones.

"Could it be prevented, I don't know. I know that we have to continue to do the very best we can with the service we provide," said Drew.

Sergeant Pearson and another officer Dwight Pitterson were involved in the shooting, but Pitterson was acquitted of all charges in connection with this incident back in September of 2021. Chief Drew says the department's training procedures have been enhanced.

"It doesn't matter if it's domestic violence, a traffic stop, disorderly call, racing/traffic enforcement, whatever it is. How do we continue to do better to be progressive and give the best training that we can? And we'll certainly look at things and what could we do better, and what can we improve on, but we do that routinely," said Drew.

Drew did speak with Pearson Friday morning. He would not share details about their conversation, but he shares a message.

"He's very strong in his faith and I know he has a heart for service," said Drew.

Pearson's manslaughter conviction is a class five felony that carries a prison term of one to ten years. He is out on bond pending his sentencing on December 9.

