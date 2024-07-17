Hampton VA reviews chiropractic care after News 3 investigation and pressure from Rep. Kiggans

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton VA announced Wednesday they are reexamining the chiropractic cases they previously denied and reviewing their practices after a News 3 investigation and pressure from Congresswoman Jen Kiggans.

The News 3 Investigative Team has been following through on this issue for months after veterans who live with chronic pain told us they were furious that their chiropractic care was cut off by the Hampton VA.

Dr. Michelle Rose, President of the Unified Virginia Chiropractic Association, said at first, she tried to get answers directly from the Hampton VA beginning in October of 2023. She said she didn’t understand why so many of her clients and other veterans in Hampton Roads were having their chiropractic care denied or canceled.

She said she couldn’t get a clear answer as to why.

She then reached out to lawmakers, including Rep. Kiggans, and met with her in February.

Dr. Rose spoke to News 3 about the issue in May after months of frustration.

On Tuesday, Kiggans' office sent out a public statement requesting action to be taken by the executive director at the Hampton VA.

The statement read, in part, “Congresswoman Kiggans formally requested Dr. Taquisa Simmons, the executive director of the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC), to examine and take action on recent care denials of over 25 patients."

Rep. Kiggans met with Dr. Simmons and her staff in April to raise concerns surrounding access to chiropractic care for veterans at the Hampton VAMC. However, veterans are still citing denials of chiropractic care which are negatively impacting their ability to work and decreasing their quality of life.

On Wednesday, Dr. Simmons issued the following statement to News 3:

“The Hampton VA encourages Veterans to choose VA for their health care, including chiropractic care. We are conducting a review of our chiropractic care practices for ways we can improve this service for veterans. We are also re-examining all Veterans’ requests for chiropractic care, including those that have been previously denied. Hampton VA leadership is in communication with Congresswoman Kiggans and we appreciate her advocacy for Virginia’s veterans and her support in delivering high-quality health care."

Dr. Rose said she is happy for the pressure Kiggans put on the Hampton VA and hopes this will create change.

She said our investigation brought more attention and light to this issue.

“The vets need people behind them to actually care,” said Dr. Rose.

She wants more people in positions of power and control to care about veterans who were injured while serving our country — especially the ones who are now living with chronic pain and aren't getting the help they deserve.