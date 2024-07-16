Rep. Kiggans asks Hampton VA to take action on chiropractic care denials

News 3 has been investigating for months after veterans complained that their chiropractic care was cut off by the Hampton VA.

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, who's on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs and the Chair of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, says she has also been taking complaints about this issue.

When we previously interviewed her about the issue, she told us, "If that's their preferred pain treatment, then we need to work our hardest to make sure that that's the pain treatment that they're getting."

On Tuesday, Rep. Kiggans formally requested for Dr. Taquisa Simmons, the executive director of the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC), to examine and take action on recent care denials of over 25 patients, according to a press release sent from her office.

The full letter Rep. Kiggans sent to Dr. Simmons is as follows:

"Dear Dr. Simmons,



I write today to express my continued concerns regarding access to chiropractic care for veterans at the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center (Hampton VAMC) and to request that recent care denials be reexamined.



On Thursday, April 24, 2024, I raised concerns related to access to care with you and your staff. Following that meeting, my office was provided with a service care agreement between Hampton VAMC’s Chiropractic Clinic and Primary Care Service. One of the provisions within the agreement stipulates, “In the instance of prior chiropractic care, documentation of meaningful clinical improvement is required. Meaningful Clinical Improvement is considered a minimum of 20% improvement by objective measures…” However, in further conversations with my office, many patients and their providers have alleged that while documentation submitted to the Hampton VAMC did show the requisite improvement, care was still denied.



Patients continue to reach out to my office to express their frustrations and describe how their lives have been negatively impacted following a discontinuation of chiropractic care. They cite an inability to perform basic tasks such as climbing up stairs and showering without assistance due to debilitating pain. Others have reported increases in spinal pain, difficulties with mobility, and have detailed how this is directly impacting their ability to work and live.



The highest priority for the Hampton VAMC should be the delivery of safe and quality healthcare for our nation’s veterans. To accompany this letter, my office is transmitting information from over 25 patients for further review to determine if their care was discontinued appropriately. Thank you for your attention to my request. Please do not hesitate to have your staff contact my office with any questions."

Rep. Kiggans said she met with Dr. Simmons and her staff in April to raise concerns surrounding access to chiropractic care for veterans at the Hampton VAMC.

However, the release states that veterans are still citing denials of chiropractic care, which are negatively impacting their ability to work and decreasing their quality of life.

During our investigation, the News 3 investigative team spoke to veterans who say they’ve been told to live with the pain or try art therapy or music therapy. Others tell us they’ve been given strong narcotics that they don’t want to take.

Dr. Michelle Rose is the President of the Unified Virginia Chiropractic Association. She said for months, they’ve been trying to figure out why veterans have had their chiropractic care denied.

Dr. Rose and others took their complaints to the News 3 investigative team and Rep. Kiggans.

Veterans we spoke to say chiropractic care was the only thing that helped with their pain and they can’t understand why the sudden changes to policy.

The Hampton VA previously told News 3 the initial referral for chiropractic care may cover up to 12 visits and in the interest of patient safety, chiropractic care is not intended as a long-term solution for pain.

We have reached out to the Hampton VA for a response regarding the action taken by Kiggans and we are currently waiting to hear back.