Congresswoman Kiggans responds to veteran complaints regarding chiropractic care denials

The News 3 Investigative Team continues to follow through on veterans being outraged at how the Hampton VA is treating them.

We asked Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, who is on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and is the chair of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, what she is doing about the issue.

Certain veterans in chronic pain say the chiropractic care they’ve been getting has been denied or canceled recently by the Hampton VA. We first reported on this issue on June 10.

Watch: Local veterans furious chiropractic care cut off by Hampton VA

Local veterans furious chiropractic care cut off by Hampton VA

Dr. Michelle Rose, the President of the Unified Virginia Chiropractic Association, says they’ve been trying to figure out why their chiropractic care is being denied or canceled.

“That is the million-dollar question. I don’t really have the answer,” said Dr. Rose.

Dr. Rose and others took their complaints to Congresswoman Kiggans (R-Virginia).

“We had a meeting with the Hampton VA. I went over personally and met with the community care leadership in their office and asked questions about what the holdup was for our veterans who were trying to get this outside community care approval,” said Kiggans.

Watch: Rep. Kiggans continues questioning Hampton VA Medical Center after delayed cancer diagnosis

Rep. Kiggans continues questioning Hampton VA Medical Center after delayed cancer diagnosis

Kiggans said the Hampton VA wanted specific names and cases, so her office is now working on that. She said this is part of an overall investigation they are doing into the Hampton VA.

She says when it comes to chiropractic care, medical professionals need to listen to patients.

"If that's their preferred pain treatment, then we need to work our hardest to make sure that that's the pain treatment that they're getting," said Kiggans. "So... we're working through that process.

Watch: Major changes for Veterans Affairs healthcare in 2024

VA healthcare changes Coast Live

The veterans we spoke to said the only thing that helps them with the pain is chiropractic care.

One patient provided us with an email exchange after she was denied chiropractic care from the Hampton VA. The letter states chiropractic care is considered medically appropriate for only 8 to 12 weeks. The letter later states it is not medically appropriate if there is no continued objective improvement in function and they advise against ongoing chiropractic care.

At the bottom of the email, it states, “I apologize. This is a new policy.”

WTKR has asked the Hampton VA if there is a new policy in place. They issued us the following statement:

“Our team at the Hampton VA Health Care System is dedicated to ensuring the highest standard of health care for our nation's Veterans. In line with the updated Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Directive 1210, issued on March 8, 2024, we have reaffirmed our commitment to enhancing and expanding chiropractic care services across our facilities. Following the national VHA directive, all chiropractic care for Veterans will undergo a thorough clinical review to ensure appropriate authorization and treatment. These measures aim to improve the accessibility and integration of chiropractic services within our system.





The health and well-being of Veterans is the foundation of every decision we make. We recognize that accessible, high-quality chiropractic care is essential for addressing the unique health challenges Veterans face. We remain committed to delivering the best care to the Veterans we serve.” Hampton Veterans Affairs

When we asked them how they plan to enhance and expand chiropractic care services across their facilities, they said the following: "As we open additional clinics throughout the Hampton Roads area, our intention is to expand our Chiropractic services by hiring additional Chiropractors to meet our growing demand to the Veterans we serve."

“Whatever the particular veteran prescribes to, whatever is helpful for them, that is what the VA should be approving,” said Congresswoman Kiggans.

Read: Department of Veterans Affairs, DOD offer primary care for former servicemembers

Veterans we spoke to say they have improved 20% and are still getting denied. They also tell us they’ve been told to live with the pain and to try art therapy and music therapy. Others tell us they’ve been given strong narcotics that they don’t want to take.

They said their injuries are directly related to their time serving the country.

“Veterans definitely deserve better than this. They gave their lives. They gave their bodies. They gave their health for their country and they’re just asking for some healthcare that works for them and it’s being taken away,” said Dr. Rose.

The veterans said they are frustrated by a lack of information and reasons for why they can’t continue the only care they find helpful.