Department of Veterans Affairs, DOD offer primary care for former servicemembers at Joint Base Langley-Eustis

HAMPTON. VA. — The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense have expanded primary health care access in Hampton Roads.

Virginia veterans will now have the opportunity to receive care at the Langley VA Clinic inside the Langley Air Force Base Hospital on Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

The clinic can serve up to 10,000 veterans with outpatient primary care services like check-ups and screenings, chronic and acute illness management, mental health assistance, nutrition counseling, women's health care and lab tests. Additionally, the VA providers will offer dental services at Langley Dental Services Building.

Over the past year, VA says that more than 400,000 veterans have enrolled in VA care, and 20,000 of those veterans are from Virginia.

The VA and DOD partnership is "a key part of VA’s comprehensive strategy to expand access to care for Veterans nationwide," according to a release from VA.

“Virginia is one of the fastest growing Veteran populations in the United States,” said VA Under Secretary for Health Shereef Elnahal, M.D. in a release about the partnership. “At a time when Veterans are signing up for VA care and using VA care at record rates, collaborations like this are critical. By partnering with DOD, we can ensure that health care is accessible and convenient for the Veterans we serve.”