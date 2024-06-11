Rep. Kiggans continues questioning Hampton VA Medical Center after delayed cancer diagnosis

HAMPTON, Va. — Rep. Jen Kiggans is continuing to push for answers at the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The House Committee on Veterans Affairs says they're investigating what they call credible allegations of patient safety concerns, medical incompetence and employee retaliation at the Hampton VA.

Those concerns were first raised in April. In a letter, Kiggans and the chair of the committee, Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois), said, "Every day these allegations go unaddressed is another day patients may be at risk."

"We have heard from patients," Kiggans told News 3 in a recent interview. "We have also heard from providers, from whistleblowers—just about safety concerns at the Hampton VA."

The lawmakers gave the VA Secretary until the end of April to respond, and about a month later, they say they haven't gotten the information they've requested. A spokesperson for Kiggans says the VA is now complying.

"Once we get the answers to those questions, we'll go from there," said Kiggans. "If there needs to be an investigation, that'll take place."

News 3 has been following through on issues at the VA for years.

In 2022, an Inspector General report found that multiple failures delayed a patient from being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Last year, another report found communication and logistical failures delayed a veteran from getting care for lung cancer.

Then, a Government Accountability report found the number of whistleblowers claiming they faced retaliation increased by more than 150 between 2022 and 2023 across the entire VA.

A statement from the VA's press secretary says they have been working to "address concerns at the Hampton VA Medical Center since August of last year, including making multiple site visits."

"We will not rest until any issues are addressed," the statement says.