Judge denies Norfolk doctor's attempt to prescribe controversial drug to COVID-19 patients following suspension from duties at Sentara

NORFOLK, Va. - A judge has denied a local doctor's attempt to be able to prescribe ivermectin to COVID-19 patients.

The ruling against Dr. Paul Marik's injunction came down late Tuesday afternoon. The Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office said the court denied in part Sentara Healthcare's lack of standing motion and denied Marik's temporary injunction motion.

Correction to Marik v Sentara



“Court denies (in part) Sentara’s Lack of Standing motion and denies Marik’s Temporary Injunction motion.” — Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office (@NFKCircuitCourt) November 23, 2021

Marik, who is the director of the Critical Care Unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, is suing the healthcare system because they won't allow him to treat COVID-19 patients with the drug ivermectin, along with a host of other drugs that make up his developed MATH+ Protocol.

He appeared in court late last week.

News 3 Dr. Paul Marik

"Almost all of the treatments we use have been demonstrated to be safe and effective in randomized controlled trials," Marik said.

Marik claims that Sentara's policy may have led to the deaths of four of his patients who were never given the opportunity to learn of or be treated with potentially life-saving medicines. He said these actions are criminal.

"It's not just for me; it's for patients across the whole country. They have the right to choose what treatment they want," Marik said last week. "It's an outrage and yet there are other effective treatments available that they are trying to silence. The patients across this country need to know that they have options."

Marik's support of ivermectin was the subject of a different News 3 investigation in September.

He and a group of doctors pointed to a list of smaller studies suggesting the drug is safe and effective at treating COVID-19, but other doctors say there needs to be more data for bigger clinical trials.

Marik’s attorney, Fred Taylor, explained what would happen if the judge had ruled in Marik's favor and allowed the temporary injunction.

"If Dr. Marik or another doctor for that matter decides it's in their patient’s best interest - they talk to their patients about it, their patient also concurs - then that gives them the opportunity to have this medication,” said Taylor.

"It seems to me it's what the committee says versus what we think, you know what I mean? It's the patient, it's the physician who is at the bedside; I am responsible for the patient,” Marik said.

Stay with News 3 for updates.