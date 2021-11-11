Norfolk doctor files lawsuit against Sentara on ban of Ivermectin use to treat COVID-19 

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk doctor has filed a lawsuit against Sentara Norfolk General Hospital this week.

This is the latest update in the News 3 investigation: “Norfolk doctor leading charge for controversial COVID-19 treatment.”

In this lawsuit, Doctor Paul Marik , the director of the hospital's critical care unit, says Sentara's ban of its use to treat patients with Ivermectin is deadly, and against the law.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug, widely used to treat worms in horses and cows, that has been at the center of controversy over COVID-19 care.

In the 80 page document, Dr. Marik said Sentara issued a directive to doctors last month banning the use of including Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients, unless they were part of a clinical trial.

He also made a claim in the lawsuit that said Sentara's policy may have led to the deaths of four of his patients who were never given the opportunity to learn of or be treated with potentially life-saving medicines.

Dr. Marik’s of Ivermectin was the subject of Jessica Larche’s investigation in September..

Dr. Marik and his international group of doctors point to a list of smaller studies that suggest the drug is safe and effective at treating COVID-19.

Other doctors say there needs to be more data for there to be bigger clinical trials.

There are some big trials underway right now, but early data has not shown promise for Ivermectin.

Here’s a list of local hospitals and their stance on treating COVID patients with Ivermectin: