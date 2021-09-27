Norfolk doctor leading charge for controversial COVID-19 treatment

NORFOLK, Va. – Ivermectin, a drug widely used to treat worms in horses and cows, is now at the center of a controversial debate over COVID-19 care. A Norfolk doctor is leading an effort to make the drug a standard treatment for COVID-19 patients, even though government health agencies strongly warn against its use outside of clinical trials.

Dr. Paul Marik, a critical care doctor at Sentara Norfolk General and professor of medicine and chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, believes ivermectin helps kill the COVID-19 virus.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health say there’s not enough data to prove ivermectin works against the virus. The World Health Organization joins the NIH, CDC and FDA, saying there’s not enough data from rigorous trials to prove ivermectin does more good than harm.

Marik believes the data he’s reviewed on ivermectin designed for humans proves it can put a dent in the pandemic. He shared his views in a YouTube video viewed more than 200,000 times.

The buzz over ivermectin began with the study “The FDA-approved drug ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro” released in June 2020.

News 3 investigates tracked down the ivermectin policies at some of our local hospitals and urgent care centers.

Tune in to our investigation Tuesday at 6 p.m. to learn which local hospitals and urgent care centers allow their doctors to decide to treat COVID-19 patients with ivermectin.