Norfolk doctor leading charge for controversial COVID-19 treatment faces off against Sentara in court

NORFOLK, Va. - News 3 is continuing coverage on an investigation that we have been reporting on the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

This is the latest update in the News 3 investigation: “Norfolk doctor leading charge for controversial COVID-19 treatment.”

On Thursday Sentara faced off in court with one of their own doctors, Paul Marik. There was a pretty good sized group of people outside the court complex showing their support for doctor Dr. Marik.

He is suing the healthcare system because they won't allow him to treat COVID-19 patients with the drug Ivermectin.

News 3 talked with Dr. Marik, just days after he filed suit against Sentara Healthcare. Marik claims that Sentara's policy may have led to the deaths of four of his patients who were never given the opportunity to learn of or be treated with potentially life-saving medicines.

News 3 Photos from rally

Marik's support of Ivermectin was the subject of a different News 3 investigation in September.

Marik and a group of doctors pointed to a list of smaller studies suggesting the drug is safe and effective at treating COVID-19. But other doctors say there needs to be more data for bigger clinical trials.

In a statement, Sentara said they follow guidance of health agencies who don't currently recommend the use of Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.

News 3 will be in the courtroom on Thursday and will have updates staring live on News 3 at 4 p.m.

Related: Following Norfolk doctor's lead, other COVID-19 patients taking hospitals to court to get access to Ivermectin