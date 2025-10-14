Local church leader accused of secretly recording people in bathrooms throughout Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local church leader faces charges for allegedly recording people in public bathrooms throughout Virginia Beach, with officials saying there may be many more victims who have not yet been identified.

Aloysius Albritton was arrested in May and accused of taking a video of a man in a bathroom at a gym on Chimney Hill Parkway.

When police obtained a search warrant for Albritton's phone, court records state they found other recordings of victims “in a state of undress while urinating in public bathrooms on different dates and at different locations throughout the city of Virginia Beach.”

Over the past decade, Albritton has been arrested in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Maryland for taking videos of people in bathrooms, failure to appear in court and driving with a suspended license. In some cases, the charges were dropped.

A judge previously ordered Albritton to be banned from all Virginia Beach Recreation Centers after he sexually assaulted a disabled man in 2017. In that case, he pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's office says some of the victims in the discovered pictures and videos have been identified, but there are many more victims who have not been identified. Prosecutors say they are working closely with investigators from the Virginia Beach Police Department to identify and make contact with additional victims.

WTKR asked how many victims they currently have. Prosecutors replied that they don’t know, but noted that “there is evidence (images and videos) of multiple victims who remain unidentified."

"That is probable that there's more victims out there. Very rarely do you have a person that's doing this activity that does it one time and stops," said Richard James, a crime analyst.

According to court records, Albritton was working as a full-time executive administrator at New Hope Church in Norfolk when he was arrested, making $1,800 a month. He has his doctorate in theology. His biography has since been removed from the church's website.

WTKR did not get a statement or comment from church leadership regarding the accusations against Albritton.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said, “This is a very serious crime and if anyone believes they may be a victim of Mr. Albritton’s unlawful filming or any other criminal activity, they should contact the Virginia Beach Detective Bureau or Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.”

James advised people to take action if they find themselves in a compromising position.

"Immediately report it to the facility manager and the police as soon as possible, and then because there's a lot of nervousness involved, take some written notes about the information while it's still fresh in your mind," James said.

A procedural hearing was held Tuesday morning in court. Albritton's attorney declined to comment on the allegations. Albritton remains held without bond in jail.