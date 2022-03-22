Local Naval officer pleads guilty to sex trafficking charge in Henrico County

HENRICO Co., Va. – Wednesday, a Hampton Roads-based Naval officer pleaded guilty to sex trafficking with intent to receive money.

Authorities arrested Lt. Cmdr. Charles Cranston Jr. last November at a Norfolk base and charged him with commercial sex trafficking. At the time of his arrest, Navy officials told News 3 that Cranston, 47, was assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

News 3 has reached out to the Navy for a statement following Cranston’s guilty plea and are waiting to hear back.

The Henrico County Police Division’s VICE Unit was leading the investigation, which began in early November 2021. Detectives assigned to the case were working alongside the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

Cranston’s is due back in court for sentencing in June. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to court documents obtained by News 3, Cranston has been with the Navy for 27 years and has lived in Virginia since September 2019.

News 3 Investigates is digging deeper into Cranston’s background and the criminal investigation. Zak Dahlheimer will have more details on News 3 at 5 p.m.